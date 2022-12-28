McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $93,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.82. The company has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

