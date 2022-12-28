MCIA Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MCIA Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

