MCIA Inc Purchases 401 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCIA Inc increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

