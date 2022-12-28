MCIA Inc Sells 468 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MCIA Inc decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

NYSE:ACN opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.04.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

