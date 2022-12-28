McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in McKesson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $380.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.14. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

