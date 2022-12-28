MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Up 3,406.7% in December

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 3,406.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MediaCo news, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 81,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $93,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MediaCo Stock Performance

MediaCo Company Profile

MDIA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 134,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

