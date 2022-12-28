Medical Facilities Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

DR traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.86. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The firm has a market cap of C$205.55 million and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.43.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.83 million. Analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

