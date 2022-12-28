Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 5.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.45. 31,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,059,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,131 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

