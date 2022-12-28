MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.11

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $55.38 million and approximately $87,219.86 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

