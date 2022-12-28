Metawar Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $172.67 million and approximately $29.51 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.48 or 0.05450628 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.23 or 0.29365031 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00067924 USD and is down -12.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

