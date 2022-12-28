MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 448,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NYSE:MET opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

