Michael(Mike) Edwards Purchases 400,000 Shares of Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) Stock

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOUGet Rating) insider Michael(Mike) Edwards acquired 400,000 shares of Auroch Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,800.00 ($14,054.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Auroch Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. It explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, gold, and zinc ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Saints Nickel projects covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Western Australia; the Leinster Nickel projects covering an area of 112 square kilometers situated in Western Australia; and the Nepean Nickel project covering an area of 31 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

