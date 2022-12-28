Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Millrock Resources

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

