MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $14,077.44 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 4,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $14,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 565,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,880.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 549,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $309.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.76. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MDXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

