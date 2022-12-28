MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 3.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 798,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

