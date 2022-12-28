MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 3.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 798,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
MINISO Group Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.
Institutional Trading of MINISO Group
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
