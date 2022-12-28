MKT Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.