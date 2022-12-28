MKT Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.