MKT Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 466,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

