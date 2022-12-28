MKT Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

NYSE TGT opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

