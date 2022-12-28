MKT Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 155,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

