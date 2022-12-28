Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

