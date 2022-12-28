Monero Price Reaches $145.41 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $145.41 or 0.00873959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $55.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,638.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00405378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00091720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.00603700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00245947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00226640 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,219,603 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

