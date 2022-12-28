Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66.18 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $66.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $145.34 or 0.00872917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,650.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00413225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00093892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00610077 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00250847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00229889 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,219,312 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

