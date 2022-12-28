Moonriver Market Cap Achieves $40.62 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $6.81 or 0.00040824 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $40.62 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,604,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,967,630 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

