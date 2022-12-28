Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 84,946 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up about 4.5% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. 1,500,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,870,531. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
