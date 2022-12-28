Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.25. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

