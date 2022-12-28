Nano Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Nano has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $88.67 million and approximately $617,771.79 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00409589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00871146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00094810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00610207 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00256547 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.