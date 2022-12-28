Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,660 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95.

On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05.

On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,768.24.

Natera Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 683,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 234.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $39,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

