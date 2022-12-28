National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.09. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $57.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Beverage by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

