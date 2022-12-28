National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPGF shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

