National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

