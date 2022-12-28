Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $51.25

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $49.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 631 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $615.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.26 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 70.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

