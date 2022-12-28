Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 19165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881,680.00 and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.