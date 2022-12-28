Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $51.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00112866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00196971 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054574 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,161,949 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

