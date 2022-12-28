NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.54 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBMI traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.25 ($0.87). The company had a trading volume of 182,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,700. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.09. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.20 ($1.10).

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

