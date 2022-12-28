NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $53.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00068052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024054 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004010 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31381757 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $67,780,677.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

