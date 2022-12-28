Neo (NEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.38 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Neo has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00036585 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $426.92 million and $21.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $861.61 or 0.05214447 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00495554 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.29361842 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
