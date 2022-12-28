NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.10

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.10 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 10687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after acquiring an additional 153,908 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

