Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $309.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.81.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.98.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

