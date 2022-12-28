NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP) Announces Dividend of $0.39

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.37.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NLCP stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. NewLake Capital Partners has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on NewLake Capital Partners from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

