Next Level Private LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

F traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,962,896. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

