Next Level Private LLC Buys New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,529. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.