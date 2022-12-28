Next Level Private LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 137.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,366. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.