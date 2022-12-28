Next Level Private LLC Invests $318,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Next Level Private LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 170.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 623,031 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 24,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,631.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TUP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,860. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.23. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

