Next Level Private LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

