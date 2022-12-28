Next Level Private LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

