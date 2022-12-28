NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 5.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 6,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 608,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.