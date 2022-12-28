NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 5.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 6,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 608,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
NextDecade Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
