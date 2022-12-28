Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,581.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,256,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nikola stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Nikola has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
