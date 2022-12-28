Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,949 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

