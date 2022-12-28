Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Invests $1.45 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. 5,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,511. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.